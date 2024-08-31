Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.