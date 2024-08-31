Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 1,475,962 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

