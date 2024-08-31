Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in APA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 18.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in APA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

