Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $6,905,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,406 shares of company stock worth $24,060,804. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.