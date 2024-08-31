Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,547 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,597,000 after buying an additional 73,265 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after buying an additional 790,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,759,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 259,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

