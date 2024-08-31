Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,374 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,346,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

