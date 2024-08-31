Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

