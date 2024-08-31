Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

