Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 880,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,645. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

