Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,656.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,348 shares of company stock valued at $42,730,178. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,460. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

