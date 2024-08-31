ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. 1,092,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 990,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

ATRenew Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

