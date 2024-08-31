ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. 1,092,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 990,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
