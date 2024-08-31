Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.41. 2,660,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,640,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 112,131 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,413 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

