Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.41. 2,660,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,640,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.76.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
