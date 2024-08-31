Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Price Performance
Shares of JG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.69.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
