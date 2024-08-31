Austin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 923 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.93% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

