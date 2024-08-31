Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.