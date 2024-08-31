AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading Up 0.6%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.61. 8,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 5,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

AutoCanada Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.