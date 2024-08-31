Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.