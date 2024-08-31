Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.18-8.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.180-8.310 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average is $239.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

