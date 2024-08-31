AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $3,181.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,035.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,979.10.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.