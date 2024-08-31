Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after buying an additional 1,789,830 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,708,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.