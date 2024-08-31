AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.47.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.23. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

