Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,660. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

