Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.28

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 57365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

