Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 7.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,046,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. 184,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

