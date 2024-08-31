Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AVAH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 245,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

