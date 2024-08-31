Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $702.74 million and $14.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.71 or 0.00008000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.68 or 0.99993330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,204,838 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,179,034.64734554 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.81552509 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $24,680,938.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

