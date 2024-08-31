Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 372,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 14,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,073. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.41.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Aytu BioPharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.