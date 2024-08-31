Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.7 days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$18.36 on Friday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$18.36 and a 52 week high of C$25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.26.
Azelis Group Company Profile
