Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.7 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$18.36 on Friday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$18.36 and a 52 week high of C$25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.26.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

