Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 203 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $4,852,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. 4,229,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,962. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

