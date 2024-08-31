Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $267.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

