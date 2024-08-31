Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. 2,175,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

