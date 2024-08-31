Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

