Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.8% in the second quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $891.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $819.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.