Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,239 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 201.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 428,252 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 236,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,273. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

