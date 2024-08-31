Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $1.80 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $14,669,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTN opened at $181.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

