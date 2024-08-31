Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. 1,433,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.