Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.87. 292,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,571. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

