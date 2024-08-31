Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $345.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.