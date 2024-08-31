Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 250 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diodes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Up 0.1 %

DIOD opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.