Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,945 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4,634.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSD opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

