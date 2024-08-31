Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

