Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

