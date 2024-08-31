Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.62. 2,836,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,905. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

