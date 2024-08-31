Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 14,518 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of MediaAlpha worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 276,641 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

