Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 291 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after buying an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,595. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.