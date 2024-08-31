Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 6,268 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 285,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,835. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

