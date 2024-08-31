Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.18 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BW. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

