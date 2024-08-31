Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops One Day Volume of $2.52 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $147.45 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $4,438,440.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

