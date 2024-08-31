Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 691,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,073. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

WDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

