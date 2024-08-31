Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf makes up 3.3% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAFE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 58.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RAFE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 2,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.